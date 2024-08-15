Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy, Chief Product Officer at the Chennai/US-based Freshworks Inc, has quit. This is the third major exit this year.

On August 12, 2024, Ramamurthy notified Freshworks of his resignation to pursue another professional opportunity. He is working closely with Freshworks’ CEO to ensure a smooth transition period and he will continue in his current role until October 1, 2024. Following that, Ramamurthy will remain available to provide advisory assistance to Freshworks through the end of the year, the company said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Also read: Freshworks bets big on AI with management rejig

In March, Karthik Rajaram, the head of Freshworks India, left the company to join Elastic, a software firm, as the general manager of its India operations.

In February, Pradeep Rathinam, Chief Revenue Officer at Freshworks, quit. After joining the company in 2020, he was first appointed as Chief Customer Officer and later as Chief Revenue Officer.

The Nasdaq-listed Software as a Service company reported in Q2 that it achieved revenue of $174.1 million, a 20 per cent increase compared to the second quarter of 2023.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit