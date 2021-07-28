Freshworks, Eka founders launch VC Fund – Together Fund

Together Fund, a founder-first venture capital fund was launched on Wednesday with an initial corpus of $85 million by Girish Mathrubootham (Founder and CEO of Freshworks); Manav Garg (Founder and CEO of Eka Software); Shubham Gupta (Ex Matrix) and Avinash Raghava (Ex Accel).

The early-stage venture capital fund is aimed to help India’s best SaaS entrepreneurs build, scale aind win together, establishing India as a true product nation.

Together Fund is the first and only VC fund in India that is led by founders. In parallel with being founding partners of Together, they run some of India’s most well-known SaaS startups, says a release from Freshworks.

The fund will invest from $250k upto $3 million in a seed, pre-A or Series A round. The founders typically like to be the first institutional investor so that they can do the heavy lifting in terms of helping entrepreneurs build the product and achieve product-market-fit for the crucial zero to one part of the start-up journey. They offer an ecosystem of 150+ operators, who can help you with operational expertise, making connections and tactical contextual advice.

Additionally, they will also help companies in getting better partner deals from vendors and open access to the best CEO coaches. They believe centers of excellence in specific domains will be a very useful resource for early-stage startups. At Together, they also believe in backing founders as early believers and supporting them through the most crucial zero-to-one phase of nailing the fundamentals of team, business and market.

As founding partners, Girish and Manav are committed to the fund. Apart from spending their time meeting founders and vetting ICs, they will be actively involved in shaping Together’s portfolio. Together is for founders who believe that this is more valuable than just capital, the release said.

Some of the Limited Partners are Ritesh of BrowserStack; Kunal Shah of CRED; Aneesh Reddy of Capillary and Garuav Munjal – Unacademy, the release said.