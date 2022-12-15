Chennai/US-based SaaS company Freshworks has laid off less than 2 per cent of its employees as part of its organisational changes.

The company employs around 4,000 globally with a significant of them in India.

A company statement said, “To fuel our business growth, we made organisational changes to create better alignment across the company. We shifted some existing roles in product, marketing, and sales to support more critical initiatives and reduced the need for a small number of others – less than 2 per cent of our workforce. Freshworks did not do a company-wide layoff.”

