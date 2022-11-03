Freshworks, the Chennai- and the US-based software company, reported reduced net loss of $58 million during the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 against $107 million for the same quarter last year as the company managed to reduce its operating expenses to $162 million ($214 million).

Revenue was $129 million, representing a 33 per cent growth compared with $97 million in the third quarter of 2021. The company said in a press release that it “delivered strong quarter results” of 37 per cent increase in revenue on “constant currency basis”.

“In Q3, we continued to deliver on our promise of modern, powerful, easy to use software for everyone with new updates to our product suite,” the company’s CEO and Founder, Girish Mathrubootham, said in the release.

During the third quarter, the number of customers contributing more than $5,000 in annual revenue run rate was 16,713, an increase of 19 per cent year-over-year.

Some of the new customers added during the quarter include Altasciences, Clark College, Dwyer Instruments LLC, Dynata, HelloFresh, Plume and Viessmann, the release said.

