Freshworks unveils CRM suite for start-ups

Freshworks Inc, the Chenna/US-based software company, has announced Freshstack — a customer relationship management (CRM) suite built for the unique needs of start-ups that unifies customer support, sales and marketing teams. It also unveiled new Freshservice capabilities that mark the company’s move deeper into the $34-billion IT Operations Management (ITOM) market.
The products were launched at Refresh, the company’s conference at Las Vegas on Thursday.
Freshstack bundle helps start-ups personalise marketing to generate pipeline, deliver effortless omni-channel service and grow faster, at an affordable price point that's easy to deploy and manage.
“Start-up founders should ensure that their developers are focused on building their core technology, not babysitting their CRM stack,” Girish Mathrubootham, CEO and founder of Freshworks, told newspersons in a virtual press meet from Las Vegas. “From day one, Freshworks has built products that democratise access to modern, easy-to-use software. Freshstack builds on that commitment by helping the titans of tomorrow get going faster today,” he added.
Research shows that the biggest-ticket purchase in the typical start-up toolkit is a CRM application. One of the common reasons for a start-up to fail is because they run out of cash; avoiding overpaying for legacy software is a top priority for any early-stage company.
Freshstack combines three Freshworks products: Freshdesk, an omnichannel customer support solution, Freshsales and Freshmarketer. The combination of Freshworks applications helps give start-ups what they need to instantly get up and running with a CRM platform that attracts new customers, builds lasting relationships with existing users and scales as their customer base grows. Companies can get going with up to $3,000 in credits for Freshstack, as part of the Freshworks Startup Program, he said.
The new Freshservice capabilities, available in November, help IT and engineering teams increase efficiency and reduce downtime. Instead of many manual hours spotting critical alerts and creating or routing tickets in IT service desks, they can focus on root-causing and fixing the problem at hand, says a company press release.
Today, more than 10,000 companies use Freshservice to manage their IT operations on a single platform including Coupa, Databricks, TaylorMade, Vice Media, Shopify, RingCentral, PowerSchool and Multichoice, the release said.
