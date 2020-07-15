Freyr Energy launches SunPro+ app to make it easy to go solar

Freyr Energy, a solar power solutions provider, has announced the launch of SunPro+ mobile app that makes it easier for home owners and businesses to transition to solar.

Using SunPro+, customers will be able to learn about solar, order a system, track installation progress and monitor system performance on their own. Today, many businesses and home owners face high electricity bills. Investing in a solar rooftop system, that has a life of 25 years, ensures reduced dependency on grid power and decreases electricity bill up to 90 per cent.

Saurabh Marda, Managing Director, Freyr Energy, said, “At Freyr, we believe that anyone who uses electricity from grid or diesel can switch to solar and become part of this green energy movement. With the SunPro+ App, customers can switch to solar confidently and realise their goals, whether that is maximising savings in electricity bills, switching to a clean source of power amongst other benefits.”

While benefits of solar are well established, transitioning to solar has not always been easy for customers. Many customers defer their solar purchase due to unavailability of accurate and relevant information to help with decision making. Lack of transparency, hidden costs and no after-sales support are other hindrances customers face regularly. Finally, customers also end up with the hassle of dealing with 3-4 different entities through the journey of owning a solar system. These things undermine customer experience and slow down adoption of rooftop solar.