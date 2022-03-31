From draft preview to out of chat playback, WhatsApp announces new updates for voice messages

WhatsApp is announcing new features to improve the voice messaging experience in the platform. Every day on WhatsApp, users send seven billion voice messages on average, all of which are protected by end-to-end encryption, the Meta-owned messaging platform claimed in a blog post.

The new updates announced by WhatsApp include draft preview, ability to pause/resume recording, out of chat playback, resume playback and waveform visualisation. The draft preview feature will let users listen to their voice messages before sending them.

Pause and record

When recording a voice message, users can now pause the recording and resume where they were when ready. The ‘Out of Chat Playback’ feature will let users listen to a voice message outside of the chat to help them multitask or read and respond to other messages.

Waveform visualisation feature will show a visual representation of the sound on the voice message to help follow the recording. The ‘Remember Playback’ feature will let users pick up where they left off while playing a message.

“If you pause when listening to a voice message, you can pick up where you left off when you return to the chat,” it explained. Users can now also play voice messages at 1.5x or 2x speeds to listen to messages faster on both regular and forwarded messages. These features will roll out on the platform in the coming weeks.