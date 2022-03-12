From Google Messages to Nearby Share updates, here’s what’s new with Android

Google’s Android team has announced a host of updates across apps including messaging, photo editing tools, entertainment, among others.

It has made it easier for users to interact with friends using an iPhone on Google Messages with reactions.

Messaging

“Reactions from iPhone users will now appear as emoji on text messages — just like when you’re messaging with someone using an Android device. And now everyone can enjoy your videos in the same resolution you do when you send them as Google Photos links right inside the conversation,” it explained in a blog post.

Users will soon be able to send their photos this way as well. In terms of other updates to Messages, users can now automatically sort their messages into Personal and Business tabs with an organised inbox, reduce the clutter of one-time password messages by having them automatically deleted after 24 hours and receive “gentle nudges” to reply to messages that they may have missed or need to follow up on.

Google TV

On Google TV, it has added a new Highlights tab that will offer a personalised feed of entertainment news, reviews and more based on movies and shows that a user is interested in.

“And if you discover something new that you’re interested in, one tap will take you straight to the movie, TV series or video the article is based on, so you can play, rate or Watchlist it for later,” it said.

It is also introducing a new screen time widget that will offer users a glimpse of the three apps that they use the most each day. Tapping on the widget will open the Digital Wellbeing section.

It has also announced a new update for Nearby Share that lets users share photos, videos, documents, links, audio files or entire folders between nearby devices. The update will let users share with multiple people rather than just one person at a time. They can tap to add more recipients during a transfer. The feature is rolling out on all Android 6+ devices.

Gboard

It is introducing a new grammar correction feature on Gboard that will work entirely on the device to detect grammatical errors and offer suggestions. Additionally, Emoji Kitchen now has more than 2,000 new emoji mashups available as stickers via Gboard. For Pixel users, Gboard will convert their words into colourful stickers built with the exact text when typing in messaging apps in English (US).

It is also updating its Live Transcribe app which has been developed in collaboration with the premier university for people who are deaf or hard-of-hearing, Gallaudet University to provide real-time speech-to-text captions.

“Preinstalled on Pixel and Samsung devices and available as a free download to all, the app now offers an offline mode for when Wi-Fi and data aren’t available, like on an airplane, in the subway, or in other areas without consistent internet access,” it said.

Google One members and Pixel users

Google One members and Pixel users can already use Portrait Blur in Google Photos, a photo editing tool that can intelligently blur the background on photos of people, post-snap. Soon to be introduced to the Photos app on Android, these users will be able to use this effect on photos of pets, food and plants, too.

For United States users, Google Assistant and Google Pay will now let them pay for parking, check their parking status, and extend their parking using just their voice. This will be available in ParkMobile street parking zones in over 400 cities in the US.