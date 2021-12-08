From IPL to Covid, here are the Google Year in Search 2021

Google India on Wednesday announced its Year in Search 2021 which shows the most trending topics during the year. Cricket continued to be on the top this year with IPL and ICC T20 World Cup being the most searched. Euro cup and Copa America also featured in the list under football. Tokyo Olympics was yet another highest search trend.

With partial lockdown, many searched for ways to connect and support people who were going through tough times. Starting from “IPL” to “how to download vaccination certificates”, the search trends were quite different from last year.

COWIN and Covid-19 vaccines were also trending massively as people sought information about the options and availability of vaccines.

Google for India: Key announcements from tech giant

“Near me…” search was also trending this year, people searched for Covid vaccines near me, Covid hospitals near me and Covid tests also were a hit. Searches for Oxygen cylinders and CT scans witnessed a spike.

“How to…” Search:

During the pandemic and partial lockdown, people searched a lot on ‘How to register for Covid-19 vaccine’, ‘How to download vaccine certificates’, ‘how to increase oxygen level’ and even ‘how to make banana bread’.

Personality searches were also hugely popular, like Neeraj Chopra was trending for his performance at the Tokyo Olympics. Elon Musk also featured in the list.

Movies played another major role in trending searches like Jai Bhim, a Tamil blockbuster, followed by Bollywood blockbuster Shershaah. Radhe and Bell Bottom were other Hindi movies that appeared on the list.

Recipe searches and queries were also part of the trending searches. Like the Enoki Mushrooms topping the trend cake also with Lasagna. Kada, an immunity booster, also featured among the top recipes.

There were situations which were brought into the spotlight like ‘what happened in Afghanistan’ and ‘who are Talibans’ and ‘where to get Remdesivir’, ‘'what is black fungus’, West Bengal elections etc...