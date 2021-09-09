From Spaces to Meet, here's what's new in Google Workspace

Google has announced a range of advancements in Google Workspace to further the company’s vision for hybrid work with a single connected experience.

These advancements include the rollout of spaces in Google Chat, new features and new conferencing hardware.

The tech giant has introduced a revamped version of 'Rooms' in Google Chat called 'Spaces.'

With this, any user who has enabled Chat in their Gmail settings will start to see the term Spaces.

"Spaces are the central place for team collaboration in Google Workspace," Google said.

"With spaces, it’s easy for users to see the full history, context and content of conversations, so everyone can follow along and jump in to contribute at any time," it added.

Over the coming months, the tech giant will add a range of new features to spaces will such as in-line topic threading, discoverable spaces, and enhanced user roles and moderation.

It has also introduced new features for tools such as Google Meet, Calendar and Gmail.

It is planning to bring Google Meet to all the natural endpoints in Workspace where users would initiate an ad-hoc call including chats, contact cards, and spaces. This will be coming first to 1:1 chats within the Gmail app, the tech giant has announced.

In Google Calendar, in addition to indicating virtual or physical presence in meeting invites, team members can now set their working location on a regular basis or by segmentable working hours.

It will also introduce a companion mode in Google Meet, rolling out to all customers beginning in November.

"Companion mode will allow users to seamlessly join meetings from their personal device while leveraging in-room audio and video," it explained.

Later this year, live-translated captions in Google Meet will be available in English to French, German, Spanish and Portuguese, with more languages coming in the future.

Google Meet hardware

The tech giant is also expanding its Google Meet hardware portfolio for the office or home office.

It has announced two new all-in-one video conferencing devices to complement its Series One Rooms Kits along with new third-party devices coming to the Google Meet hardware ecosystem.

Google has certified the Logitech Rally Bar Mini and Rally Bar for Google Meet, which provide complete room solutions for small and mid-sized rooms. Both products will be available in October.

Additionally, Appcessori will be launching a new mobile device speaker dock, Rayz Rally Pro, that will automatically launch Google Meet for video meetings.