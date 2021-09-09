From Spaces to Meet, here's what's new in Google Workspace

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Google has announced a range of advancements in Google Workspace to further the company’s vision for hybrid work with a single connected experience.
These advancements include the rollout of spaces in Google Chat, new features and new conferencing hardware.
The tech giant has introduced a revamped version of 'Rooms' in Google Chat called 'Spaces.'
With this, any user who has enabled Chat in their Gmail settings will start to see the term Spaces.
"Spaces are the central place for team collaboration in Google Workspace," Google said.
"With spaces, it’s easy for users to see the full history, context and content of conversations, so everyone can follow along and jump in to contribute at any time," it added.
Over the coming months, the tech giant will add a range of new features to spaces will such as in-line topic threading, discoverable spaces, and enhanced user roles and moderation.
It has also introduced new features for tools such as Google Meet, Calendar and Gmail.
It is planning to bring Google Meet to all the natural endpoints in Workspace where users would initiate an ad-hoc call including chats, contact cards, and spaces. This will be coming first to 1:1 chats within the Gmail app, the tech giant has announced.
In Google Calendar, in addition to indicating virtual or physical presence in meeting invites, team members can now set their working location on a regular basis or by segmentable working hours.
It will also introduce a companion mode in Google Meet, rolling out to all customers beginning in November.
"Companion mode will allow users to seamlessly join meetings from their personal device while leveraging in-room audio and video," it explained.
Later this year, live-translated captions in Google Meet will be available in English to French, German, Spanish and Portuguese, with more languages coming in the future.
The tech giant is also expanding its Google Meet hardware portfolio for the office or home office.
It has announced two new all-in-one video conferencing devices to complement its Series One Rooms Kits along with new third-party devices coming to the Google Meet hardware ecosystem.
Google has certified the Logitech Rally Bar Mini and Rally Bar for Google Meet, which provide complete room solutions for small and mid-sized rooms. Both products will be available in October.
Additionally, Appcessori will be launching a new mobile device speaker dock, Rayz Rally Pro, that will automatically launch Google Meet for video meetings.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...