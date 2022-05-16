From text prediction to Chat filter, here are five new chat & collaborative updates for Microsoft Teams

Microsoft has rolled out a host of new features for more efficient communication on Teams.

In its April update, it introduced new chat and collaborative updates for Teams, to help users “save time writing messages, avoid typos, use expressive emojis, filter chats,” among other tasks. This includes text prediction for Teams Mobile, suggested chats, chat filter, and fluent emojis, among other features.

Text prediction for Teams mobile

With Text prediction, users can now get suitable word suggestions or phrases inline to make replying to messages easier. “The assistive AI helps predict answers, so users can finish phrases in just one tap. Saves time, reduces typos,” Microsoft said.

Fluent emojis

Microsoft Teams is joining M365 and Windows in updating all emojis and reactions to the new Microsoft Fluent emoji style. This will provide users with over 1,800 emoji experiences to choose from. “The new emojis bring a modern and delightful new version of the emojis we use every day,” it said.

Suggested replies

It has also launched the suggested replies feature for incoming messages. “Suggested replies in Teams chat, now available on the desktop, creates three short authentic responses based on the context of the previous message,” it explained.

Users can directly select a reply from the suggested replies instead of typing a response. Suggested replies are turned on by default. After someone sends a few messages in a row, users will see suggested replies to choose from. When a user selects a suggested reply, it sends the reply immediately.

Chat filter

The new chat filter function for non-meeting chats can help users find chat messages and conversations they need most in their chat app. “This new filter will find one-on-one or group chats, filtering out meeting chats and chats with bots,” it said. Additionally, it has also introduced the ability to upload files to a user’s approval request via Power Automate portal.

This will allow users to attach files to an approval flow. This can help when a user wants to share a copy of a document without having to share a live online link, or when they prefer file attachments with the request.

“Files that are uploaded within the Power Automate portal will now show within the view details window of an Approval request within Teams. It’s useful to send approvals to groups for times when you need an approval from any one person in the group,” it explained.