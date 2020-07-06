Frontier Markets raises $2.25 million in pre-Series A funding led by ENGIE

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
Frontier Markets, a Jaipur-based last-mile rural distribution start-up, has raised $2.25 million in pre-series A funding led by ENGIE Rassembleurs d’Energies. The funding also saw participation from the Rise Fund, the Singh Family Trusts, Teja Ventures and affiliates of Beyond Capital Fund.
The investment will be used to enhance its e-commerce platform by adding digital marketing tools and artificial intelligence-enabled digital training, among others, the company said in a statement.
“Prior to Covid-19, Frontier Markets invested in a technology platform that leveraged data to deliver a wider range of products and services in energy, finance, connectivity, agriculture and more to the last-mile consumer, digitally on-boarding all of our agent network. Today, we have added essential products and services — from food to protective gear to mobile banking — recognising that our customers trust us and want us to deliver all solutions to them through our platform,” said Ajaita Shah, founder and CEO of Frontier Markets.
“We have a unique opportunity to drive innovative partnerships with digital service companies who are keen to access rural customers, as well as governments who want to add value to their constituents through women entrepreneurs. We will leverage on this experience to deliver future growth and scale throughout India with women at the centre of the value chain,” she added.
