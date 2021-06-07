Info-tech

Fyllo bags ₹3 crore in seed round from IAN

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 07, 2021

Capital to be used for expansion in new markets

Bengaluru-based agri-tech startup, Fyllo, has raised ₹3 crore from the Indian Angel Network, while Titan Capital, Lead Angels and others have joined the round. The company has been previously funded by 100X.VC.

The start-up will use the capital raised for its expansion to new markets and towards research and development to support more crops.

Padmaja Ruparel, Co-Founder at IAN said, “The market size for precision agriculture in India is around $7 billion and growing at 18 per cent year-on-year. With Fyllo’s crop models, farmers can reduce input costs and wastage, and increase crop quality and quantity. We were excited by Fyllo’s next-gen agriculture innovation, providing farmers a solution on their mobiles”.

Fyllo helps farmers grow export quality crops through its data-driven platform that is powered by the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence and agronomy. The start-up has developed crop-specific models for irrigation, nutrients, diseases, pests, and weather management for each physiological stage. Besides, it also provides the best cultural practices at each stage of the crop.

Published on June 07, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

start ups
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.