Fyllo bags ₹3 crore in seed round from IAN

Bengaluru-based agri-tech startup, Fyllo, has raised ₹3 crore from the Indian Angel Network, while Titan Capital, Lead Angels and others have joined the round. The company has been previously funded by 100X.VC.

The start-up will use the capital raised for its expansion to new markets and towards research and development to support more crops.

Padmaja Ruparel, Co-Founder at IAN said, “The market size for precision agriculture in India is around $7 billion and growing at 18 per cent year-on-year. With Fyllo’s crop models, farmers can reduce input costs and wastage, and increase crop quality and quantity. We were excited by Fyllo’s next-gen agriculture innovation, providing farmers a solution on their mobiles”.

Fyllo helps farmers grow export quality crops through its data-driven platform that is powered by the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence and agronomy. The start-up has developed crop-specific models for irrigation, nutrients, diseases, pests, and weather management for each physiological stage. Besides, it also provides the best cultural practices at each stage of the crop.