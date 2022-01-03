Gaana launches new 'AutoQueue' feature

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Homegrown music streaming platform Gaana has launched a new AutoQueue feature on the platform for users.
The feature will enable users to select and play a song, following which Gaana will play similar songs on its own.
This will help reduce manual searching time for users to solve for “listener’s block” (where one struggles to think of the next song to play), Gaana said.
"Autoqueue also makes discovery of new music easier, as listeners get served apt songs they might not know of on their own," it said.
Gaana-AutoQueue is powered by machine learning algorithm that factors probability of songs being heard together. It takes into consideration past user behavior as well as similarity of music, tempo/bpm etc. to predict possible songs a user would like to hear after they have manually played one song.
"The algorithm analyses thousands of signals and data points to come up with personalised song suggestions as we have seen many struggling to think of the next song to play. Our listeners are consuming +30 per cent more music than usual via Autoqueue," it said.
It has also released a brand film for the new AutoQueue feature.
Sandeep Lodha, CEO - Gaana said, “In the last year and a half, audio streaming has played a major role in people’s lives and consumption is on the up."
"With AutoQueue we are now going one step further to hyper-personalise each user’s app experience making it effortless to listen to great music. The feature is born of Gaana’s user research & tech capabilities and gives personalised endless background track to the lives our users live in the foreground," said Lodha.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...