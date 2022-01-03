Gaana launches new 'AutoQueue' feature

Homegrown music streaming platform Gaana has launched a new AutoQueue feature on the platform for users.

The feature will enable users to select and play a song, following which Gaana will play similar songs on its own.

This will help reduce manual searching time for users to solve for “listener’s block” (where one struggles to think of the next song to play), Gaana said.

"Autoqueue also makes discovery of new music easier, as listeners get served apt songs they might not know of on their own," it said.

Gaana-AutoQueue is powered by machine learning algorithm that factors probability of songs being heard together. It takes into consideration past user behavior as well as similarity of music, tempo/bpm etc. to predict possible songs a user would like to hear after they have manually played one song.

"The algorithm analyses thousands of signals and data points to come up with personalised song suggestions as we have seen many struggling to think of the next song to play. Our listeners are consuming +30 per cent more music than usual via Autoqueue," it said.

It has also released a brand film for the new AutoQueue feature.

Sandeep Lodha, CEO - Gaana said, “In the last year and a half, audio streaming has played a major role in people’s lives and consumption is on the up."

"With AutoQueue we are now going one step further to hyper-personalise each user’s app experience making it effortless to listen to great music. The feature is born of Gaana’s user research & tech capabilities and gives personalised endless background track to the lives our users live in the foreground," said Lodha.