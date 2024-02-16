Cybersecurity solutions company GajShield Infotech has launched an artificial intelligence-based cyber threat detection and analysis platform.

“Traditional rule-based systems struggle to keep up with these evolving threats, making AI-based detection systems necessary to identify and mitigate them effectively,” Sonit Jain, CEO, GajShield Infotech, said.

AI-based systems can automate the detection and analysis of threats, reducing the burden on human analysts, and enabling faster response times. By leveraging machine learning algorithms, these systems can continuously learn from new data and improve their detection capabilities over time.

The system’s machine learning models operate on a continuous learning paradigm, adapting and evolving with each encounter of new data.

“This learning cycle increases their capacity to identify, categorise, and respond to emerging threats in real-time,” he said.