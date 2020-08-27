Gamezop raises ₹32 crore in Series A round led by BITKRAFT

Gamezop, a Delhi-based multi-gaming platform, has raised ₹32 crore ($4.3 million) in a Series A round led by global e-sports fund BITKRAFT, which also saw participation from Velo Partners and FJ Labs.

The company had earlier raised $3,50,000 in seed funding in 2016. Gamezop is operated by Advergame Technologies Pvt Ltd and was founded by brothers Yashash and Gaurav Agarwal in 2015.

The company will use the investment to grow the mobile e-sports format and establish presence in select overseas markets through its piggy-backing model, CEO and Co-Founder Yashash Agarwal said.

The company licences HTML5 games from top developers and embeds them in about 1,600 popular apps — including Myntra, Grofers, ShareChat, MX Player, Glance (InMobi) and PhonePe — enabling users of these apps to play games casually or competitively for cash.

This way, Gamezop piggybacks on the distribution network of these partner apps and acquires users without any spending. The partner apps see an average 40 per cent boost in engagement time through games, in addition to getting a 50 per cent share in revenue made by Gamezop.