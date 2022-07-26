Garmin rolls out software updates to its smartwatches

Chennai, July 26 Garmin International, a unit of Garmin Ltd, has announced software updates to its smartwatches. The update will allow users to upgrade their health monitoring and safety features, according to the company.

Sky Chen, Regional Director of Garmin- Southeast Asia & India, said, “Accuracy of data has always been a focal point of our research. We want to be able to provide accurate data to our users and that is precisely what this new update is aimed towards.”

Some of the updates to the health monitoring feature include advanced sleep tracking ability, the intensity minutes widget and an enhanced body battery algorithm. The company has also added new breathwork activity and respiration rate data field and a new fitness age display feature under user profile settings.

Safty and tracking

Garmin smartwatches are equipped with incident detection ability and user experience for safety and tracking. The latter allows users to share live location with contacts and set an emergency contact - the watch will instantly connect when paired with a smartphone. The company has also expanded its sports activities list.

The company has added the ability to modify settings in Garmin Connect mobile app and has added post-activity metrics, enhancing user experience.