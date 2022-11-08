Tata CLiQ Luxury on Tuesday said it is partnering with leading interior expert and designer Gauri Khan, following which her brand Gauri Khan Designs will be exclusively available on the platform.

Founded in 2013, the brand aims to expand its reach to a larger audience.

The platform said it will offer easy access to an extensive selection of Gauri Khan Designs soft furnishings and accessories, including rugs, cushions, bed linens, trays, breakfast trays, glassware, cheese platters, artwork, coasters, small sculptures, candle holders, table lamps, side tables, trolleys, and pouffes, among others. A range of marble accessories, which include cheese platters, planters, candle stands, artifacts, and more, are also available.

Gitanjali Saxena, Business Head, Tata CLiQ Luxury, said, “At Tata CLiQ Luxury, we are constantly focused on offering the best of luxury products and brands across categories to consumers. Our existing home category on the platform includes a wide range of products, from décor to serve ware and more. As we strive to expand and strengthen our home category, we are thrilled to exclusively launch Gauri Khan Designs on our platform. A coveted interior designer, Gauri Khan has carved a niche for herself in the realm of interior designing and her creations are known for their exquisite design aesthetics.”