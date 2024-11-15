The Game Developers Association of India (GDAI) has proposed a common framework for establishing incubators across the country. The framework aims to nurture intellectual property (IP) development and support early-stage gaming start-ups in the country.

In a white paper released after extensive consultations with stakeholders, the GDAI felt that incubation centres would play a critical role in promoting entrepreneurship in the gaming sector.

The white paper was released by Tamil Nadu IT Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan and the Special Chief Secretary (the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) Neerja Sekhar at the three-day Indian Game Developers Conference being held here.

The white paper’s release coincided with a broader push for collaborative efforts between State and Central government bodies to elevate the country’s presence on the global gaming stage. Industry leaders and key government officials engaged in discussions focusing on policies and initiatives designed to promote the gaming sector.

“Neerja built upon the momentum generated on the policy discussion with I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju yesterday who expressed enthusiasm for the establishment of a premier game development school and inclusion of gaming courses among premier tech, design, and arts colleges of India,” an IGDC executive said.

The industry will deliberate and present a detailed project report to the Central government. This initiative aims to address the growing need for skilled talent in game design and development, creating a pipeline of world-class game creators.

The need for skilled talent was a central theme in the discussions, leading to proposals for a niche game development school and the integration of gaming courses into the curricula of top-tier technology, design, and arts institutions.

“This initiative aims to cultivate a pipeline of world-class game creators, addressing the increasing demand for specialised expertise in game design and development,” he said.

The State governments of Tamil Nadu and Telangana put forth requests for the establishment of regional Centers of Excellence (CoE) in their respective States. These CoEs would function as local hubs, focusing on research, development, and training within the game design and interactive media domains, further strengthening the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) sector.

The IT Ministers of both Tamil Nadu and Telangana, Palanivel and D Sreedhar Babu, emphasised their shared commitment to attracting international gaming companies and nurturing local talent, transforming their regions into sought-after destinations for gaming studios.