1 in 3 millennials prefer to continue with remote work: LinkedIn survey

While 38 per cent of Gen X and 29 per cent of baby boomers are willing to return to the workplace as soon as they can, nearly one in three Gen Z and millennials would want to continue working remotely until they feel safer about being around each other amid the pandemic, a LinkedIn survey found.
These findings are as per the sixth edition of the LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index — based on the survey responses of 1,351 professionals in India — a fortnightly pulse on the confidence of the Indian workforce.
As the business landscape resumes, older professionals appear keen on stepping out into the post-Covid-19 world while younger ones are not rushing to embrace it, the survey noted. Varied levels of digital prowess could be one of the reasons behind such contrasting outlooks from different generations, it said.
“Younger workers are adept in using digital means of communication. Senior professionals may find it challenging to hire and manage performance of remote teams,” explained HR expert Abhijit Bhaduri.
While the nationwide lockdown is gradually being lifted, the stigma around Covid-19 prevails due to uncertainty around safety measures, the survey found.
The findings reveal that more than half of Indian professionals think being exposed to people neglecting safety precautions is a key concern. About 58 per cent of millennials and 56 per cent of Gen X professionals are concerned about the same problem. The findings also highlight that 42 per cent of millennials are concerned about commuting to work while nearly half (46 per cent) are worried about eating and sharing resting/collaborative spaces.
The report also shows that inadequate space between workstations is cited as another primary concern with returning to work, as it could make it tough for professionals to practise healthy measures of social distancing.
