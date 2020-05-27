Generation India Foundation launches free online course for nurses to fight Covid-19

Generation India Foundation - a youth employment not-for-profit-organization - along with its coalition partners, has organised a free training course to upskill nursing staff in India working with or likely to work with Covid-19 patients.

The lessons offer practical, demonstration-based, and immediately applicable support in the areas including infection prevention and control in the Covid-19 crisis; use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE); the role of nurses in handling Covid-19 patients and taking care of self, Generation India stated.

Generation India has created an online learning experience, showcasing content from leading clinical and medical experts, the NGO mentioned. The course provides a series of assessments to confirm learning outcomes and a completion certificate. Generation aims to train more than 100,000 nurses (countrywide) through this online learning module.

The coalition includes Generation India (coalition coordinator and online learning designer), Columbia Asia Hospital (medical content provider), The Trained Nurses' Association of India (certification partner), ABP News (media partner), Learnet Skills(implementation partner), Hosmac(industry partner)

Speaking on the launch of the module, Arunesh Singh, CEO - Generation India Foundation, said in an official statement, “As the coronavirus pandemic creates an alarming situation across the globe, organisations in many sectors in India are mounting an unparalleled response. We and our partners have stepped forward to combat Covid-19 by offering a free training module to all the nurses working in various hospitals in the country. We hope the course is well utilised in real-life situations and the nurses and hospitals are able to avoid infection and handle Covid-19 patients more effectively.”

To make it accessible to more nurses, Generation is sharing it with multiple sources - nursing associations, healthcare industry associations, individual hospitals/clinics, and state-run public healthcare facilities.

Key features

The training is video and demonstration based and allows self-paced learning. The duration of the comprehensive training is 4 hours. It can be accessed anytime from any device/mobile free of cost.

The course will be shared for use and access to all Indian nurses.