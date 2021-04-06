Genesys launches new Cloud capabilities to offer data sovereignty for Indian businesses

Genesys, a global leader in contact centre solutions and cloud customer experience, is launching new capabilities for Genesys Cloud in India by enabling businesses to keep their interactions and data located within the country. This is especially crucial for organisations in highly regulated industries with stringent compliance and security standards such as healthcare, financial services and government, which often have data sovereignty requirements.

Genesys Cloud is compliant with the Indian government regulations relating to local Private Branch Exchange (PBX) for domestic call ingress, no toll bypass, Call Detail Record (CDR) data and call recording to be stored and available in the country, thus allowing enterprises to handle all customer interactions originating from within the country and outside.

Data centres

With the newest connection to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region, Genesys Cloud is now available in 10 AWS Regions globally. Genesys Cloud provides multi-national organisations with dispersed contact centre operations advanced flexibility, redundancy and scale. In addition to helping ensure data sovereignty, in-country data centres give organisations further advantages, including reduced data latency and accelerated communication with customers. Genesys Cloud has experienced increased adoption by large companies, highlighted by more than 320 per cent year over year growth in new enterprise bookings during fiscal year 2021.

Raja Lakshmipathy, Managing Director, India & SAARC, Genesys, said, “Our vision is to bring the world’s best cloud customer experience solutions for all Indian businesses. Today’s launch is a step toward delivering on this promise while adhering to the Indian regulatory framework that espouses data sovereignty. With Genesys Cloud, enterprises have the ability to scale, savings in costs and agility in innovation offered by cloud deployments. In addition to domestic demand, a significant opportunity exists for Indian IT companies to capture global demand in cloud computing.”

Genesys has supported Indian businesses for over 16 years, with customers such as ICICI Bank, Cleartrip and Tata Sky. In India, new cloud and subscription bookings increased by more than 120 per cent year over year during fiscal year 2021, and the company expects adoption of Genesys Cloud in India to accelerate with the local data storage option. The company has more than 500 employees across India, with the company’s second-largest R&D centre located in Chennai.