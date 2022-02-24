Geo Group to expand its facility at Infopark Kochi 

Geo Group, with a vision to fuel the development of the IT sector, is strengthening its presence in Infopark. The Group will be setting up a 12-storied building, adjacent to the World Trade Centre in Infopark.

The new project, which comes with an investment of ₹160 crore, will have three towers built in the Special Economic Zone. The first tower is slated to be completed in 30 months. The project, once completed, will create 5,000 to 6,000 direct, and 10,000-12,000 indirect job opportunities. Facilities like recreational area, clubhouses, jogging track, gym, swimming pool, vertical garden, central courtyard and car parking for 700 vehicles are included in the plan.

The building will have solar-powered energy backup for limiting carbon emissions. The promoters also have plans to convert this into a completely carbon-neutral establishment in the near future.

Geo Group Chairman NV George said that the new initiative is aimed at promoting ‘Back to Office’ campaign after the Covid pandemic.

“We have been working with Infopark for many years for the development of the Kochi IT Park’s infrastructure. In 2013, Geo Infopark established a 60,000 square feet IT establishment in the Kinfra Campus. The Phase I is now home to various IT and ITES companies,” he said.

Kerala State IT Parks CEO John M Thomas pointed out that a lot of development is taking place in the IT sector in the State. It will be vital for Infopark and Kerala IT that a co-developer is coming forward with a new venture. Kerala IT is encouraging the co-developer based development and it will be a key example for others. Good facilities bring in good companies. Geo Group’s business connections across the globe will attract many companies to Kerala and Infopark. Kerala IT parks assure all support for this initiative by Geo Group, he added.