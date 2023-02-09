Geojit Financial Services Ltd has joined hands with Infopark Kochi to construct a new office space in the IT park, paving way to boost the overall development of IT, financial and investment sectors.

Infopark Chief Executive Officer, Susanth Kurunthil and Geojit Managing Director, C.J. George entered into a lease agreement of 1.25 acres of land for constructing IT/ ITES infrastructure. The project in Infopark Kochi Phase II will see development of 1.25 lakh square feet built-up area, and is expected to be completed in three phases.

In the first phase, Geojit will begin the construction to host its data center, customer care, and peripheral operations in 55,000 square feet of space. With the completion of the construction, Geojit Technologies’ development center will be shifted to the new premises.

As part of the project, many facilities like tele-trading centres, customer experience development centres, software labs and ample parking facilities will be available in the new campus.

“Infopark Kochi has played a significant role in the development of Kerala. The best talent, stable infrastructure, secured environment, and single window clearances are some of the features that attracted us towards Infopark,” said CJ George, Managing Director of Geojit Financial Services.

Further, he added that being in Infopark will help Geojit to expand its technology team and data center.

Infopark CEO Susanth Kurunthil said, “Being a torch bearer in financial and investment services, Geojit’s association with Infopark is a great partnership. It will attract firms that see Kerala as an emerging hub of fintech. The partnership has the potential to inspire large companies and will pave the way for employment generation and better investments.”

