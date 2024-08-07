LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has announced that Exyte, a Germany-based company delivering ultra-clean and sustainable facilities for high-tech industries has selected the former as a global digital service provider.

Under the agreement, LTIMindtree will deliver IT modernization services to help Exyte further its business productivity and increase operational efficiency across its global portfolio.

Exyte serves clients in semiconductors, batteries, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and data center industries. The company offers services from consulting to managing turnkey solutions.

Klaus Glatz, Senior Vice President of Corporate IT at Exyte, said, “We are confident that LTIMindtree’s deep domain expertise, with their agility and scalability, will enable us in our growth journey. We feel very assured with the commitment of LTIMindtree’s dedicated team. I look forward to this becoming a long-term, successful partnership”.

As part of the engagement, to enable Exyte’s global operations, LTIMindtree will deliver comprehensive IT modernization services that encompass the full spectrum of cloud migration, end-user services, security, application, and technology support through a managed services framework.

“We are proud to partner with Exyte on their journey to IT excellence, serving as a foundation for ongoing digitization. With our strong domain experience in the engineering & construction sector, we are committed to delivering on Exyte’s strategic goals towards being a technology-first organization and further strengthening their market leadership,” said Srinivas Rao, EVP & Chief Business Officer, LTIMindtree.