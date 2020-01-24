German firm Steag opens technology centre in Kochi

Art on a drawstring
Village women in Punjab are being nudged to revive the dying craft of weaving the ‘azarband’
Higher education in India is moving to a more practical application of knowledge, enabling the country to make giant strides in technology, said German Ambassador to India, Walter J Lindner.
“Back in Germany, learning is structured. Here you have stronger emphasis on innovation. Thus a good combination of talent and encouragement. Who knows, the next Nobel Prize could be from this centre,” he remarked, inaugurating a state-of-the-art facility that German power major Steag set up at Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology (RSET) here.
The 4,000-square-foot facility, which is equipped with 3D printers, CNC routers, laser cutters and electronics and software, aims to boost innovation based on the principle of ‘learning by doing’. It facilitates development of any technological idea up to the prototype stage, enabling execution of projects in the fields of energy, mobility and recycling of materials focussed on the requirements of a Smart City.
Noting that the centre will foster greater collaboration between academia and industry, Lindner noted that new-age India will be recognised more for its capability in IT and innovation.
Steag Energy Services GmbH CEO Ralf Schiele, addressing the ceremony, said India has a good blend of “creativity and energy”. The Steag centre at RSET is one of the several Indo-German initiatives in Kochi. Rajagiri, which hosts a bi-annual Indo German Summit to foster collaborative programmes with German universities, is planning to have students from German varsities join students of Rajagiri in the training programmes at the Centre for Smart City Technologies from next year.
Village women in Punjab are being nudged to revive the dying craft of weaving the ‘azarband’
The XC40 T4 R Design gets more equipment, and a new petrol powertrain, in addition to a better safety kit
Pratap Bose, V-P, Global Design, Tata Motors, says it is important to think constantly ahead
First, SAIC took over the Gujarat unit and now, Great Wall Motors acquires Pune facility
UltraTech Cement reported an about 89 per cent YoY jump in consolidated net profits for the December 2019 ...
Go for only those loans that create assets and can be a future source of money
Despite weak growth in revenue in the December 2019 quarter numbers reported on Wednesday, the L&T stock ...
PMAY (U) had sought to address housing shortage of about 1 crore; till date only 32 lakh houses have been ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
In the 1920s, the Shillong-Sohra road was merely a dirt track used by horse carts and people travelling on ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...