Get insights on your yearly spending with Google Pay’s 2020 rewind

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Google has introduced a new section on the Google Pay app for Android and iOS that provides personalised insights on a user’s spending habits during the year.
The section details the number of days that a user has sent on the app, the badges that they have earned, spending categories and total rewards for the year.
The 2020 rewind can be accessed by clicking on the rewind button on the banner displayed at the top of the Google Pay app. It is also accessible from the Promotions tab.
The new section, similar to Spotify’s Wrapped first displays the number of days that a user has spent on the app.
The next page gives insights into whether the user has interacted with local merchants amid the Covid-19 pandemic this year.
Apart from this, the section also highlights various badges that a user has earnt. It also provides a rough graph of user’s monthly spending along with the month in which the user has spent the highest amount on the app.
Users can share insights with other users via GPay or by the sharable link.
The feature is currently live on the Google Pay app in India. If users are unable to access it, they can update to the latest version of the app on Android or iOS to access the feature.
