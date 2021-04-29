GIGAnet from Vi adjudged fastest 4G network in India in Jan-March quarter

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), which offers telecom services under the brand Vi, has delivered the fastest 4G speed in the January-March quarter, according to a report by network analyst firm Ookla.

This is the third consecutive quarter in which the operator has been adjudged the fastest 4G service provider on a pan-India basis.

GIGAnet from Vi has been verified to have the fastest average 4G download speeds in 16 states: Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Nagaland. Vi has the fastest average 4G download speeds in 135 Indian cities, including the metros of Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Kolkata, VIL said in a statement.

Ravinder Takkar, Managing Director and CEO VIL said, “During the year, as data consumption increased manifold putting telecom networks under tremendous pressure, we substantially enhanced network capacities and our network warriors braved the challenges of lockdown and social distancing protocols to ensure Vi customers get the best network experience, which helps them stay ahead and thrive”.

With a large spectrum portfolio, deployment of advanced technologies and re-farming spectrum for 4G, Vi has doubled network capacities and speed over the past two years.

Earlier in 2020, following the consolidation of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular under a single brand, the companies launched GIGAnet, unifying both the firms’ 4G networks.

