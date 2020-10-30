GIGAnet from Vi emerges as fasted 4G network in India in Q3: Ookla

Vi had emerged as the fastest mobile operator over 4G in India during Q3 2020, according to a report by network analyst firm Ookla.

GIGAnet from Vi has emerged as the fasted 4G network in India with the highest download and upload speeds, as per the report.

Vi delivered the fastest 4G download and upload speeds compared to all other operators for the July to September 2020 period.

The network topped the charts in 120 cities across states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Assam and other states of North East.

According to the data provided by Ookla, Vi clocked a mean download speed of 13.74Mbps and a 6.19Mbps average upload speed in Q3. Vi was followed by Airtel with a mean download speed of 13.58 Mbps, while Jio showed a mean download speed of 9.71 Mbps in the third quarter.

Ravinder Takkar, MD & CEO, Vodafone Idea Limited said, “ GIGAnet from Vi is a world-class network with the largest spectrum portfolio, huge capacity, and built on many principles of 5G architecture, enabling the delivery of a superior network connectivity and digital experience for individual and enterprise customers. This recognition by Ookla is a validation of our concentrated efforts to build a future ready network with investments in latest technology deployments and the world’s largest network consolidation.”

In terms of 4G availability, Vi stood third. India had the highest 4G availability in South Asia in Q3 2020 with 93.7 per cent tested locations showing 4G availability. Jio, Airtel and Vi showed the highest 4G availability in India with 4G availability at 99.7 per cent, 98.7 per cent and 91.1 per cent of tested locations, respectively.