GitHub rolls out its mobile app for iOS and Android

Microsoft’s GitHub on Tuesday rolled out its new mobile app on both iOS and Android platforms.

The app for one of the most popular code repository services is available for free on the app stores.

The app is meant for developers to manage projects on the go and organize tasks, give feedback on bugs, respond to comments, review, merge and mark pull requests.

GitHub notifications pop up in an email like inbox which lets users swipe the same to wrap up a task or save the notification to come back to it later.

Users can merge and mark pull requests for a bug fix or merge code on the go as well.

The app also lets developers view code on the app. However, it cannot be edited directly from the platform and will require access to a personal computer.

GitHub which had been acquired by Microsoft for $7.5 million in 2018 had first launched its app version in beta on iOS in November and Android in January 2020.

The tech giant last year also brought its enterprise identity system the Azure Active Directory to GitHub as introduced during its biggest event, the Microsoft Build Conference 2019.

This enabled enterprise customers of the platform to leverage Microsoft’s Azure AD identity management and security, along with synchronisation of accounts across systems. Developers could use their existing GitHub account, including Azure Portal and Azure DevOps, to sign in to Azure.

Microsoft’s mega event, the Build conference will be held virtually this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic.