Global 5G subscriptions to top 190 million by 2020: Ericsson

The number of global 5G subscriptions is expected to top 190 million by the end of 2020 and 2.8 billion by the end of 2025, according to forecast by Ericsson.
While 5G subscription growth in some markets has slowed as a result of the pandemic, this is outweighed by other markets where it is accelerating. This has prompted Ericsson to raise its year-end 2020 forecast for global 5G subscriptions, the forecasts included in the June 2020 edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report, said.
“The spread of Covid-19 has prompted people across the globe to change their daily lives and, in many cases, work or study from home. This has led to a rapid shift of network traffic from business to residential areas. The latest Ericsson Mobility Report shows that mobile and fixed networks are increasingly playing an even bigger part of critical national infrastructure,” Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks at Ericsson said.
“Beyond measuring the success of 5G in subscriptions, its impact ultimately will be judged by the benefits it brings to people and enterprises,” Jejdling said.
“5G was made for innovation and this crisis has highlighted the true value of connectivity and the role it can play in restarting economies.”
Behavioural changes due to lockdown restrictions have caused measurable shift in the usage of both fixed and mobile networks. The largest share of the traffic increase has been absorbed by fixed residential networks, which experienced a 20-100 per cent growth.
But many service providers also noticed a spike in demand on their mobile network.
In a recent study conducted by Ericsson Consumer Lab, 83 per cent of the respondents from 11 countries claim that Information and Communications Technology (ICT) have helped them a lot to cope with the lockdown. There was an increased adoption and usage of ICT services, such as e-learning and wellness apps, that have helped consumers adapt to new realities, underpinned by connectivity.
Looking ahead, while 57 per cent say they will save money for financial security, one-third plan to invest in 5G and an improved broadband at home to be prepared for a potential second wave of Covid-19.
The Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) connections are forecast to reach nearly 160 million by end of 2025, totalling about 25 per cent of global mobile network data traffic. At the end of 2019, global FWA data traffic was estimated to have been around 15 per cent of the global total.
It is now projected to grow nearly 8-fold to reach 53 exabytes in 2025, representing 25 per cent of the global total mobile network data traffic.
FWA delivered over 4G or 5G is an increasingly cost-efficient alternative for providing broadband and several factors are driving the FWA market: demand from consumers and businesses for digital services along with government-sponsored programs and subsidies.
Ericsson now has more than 93 commercial 5G agreements or contracts with communication service providers, of which 40 are live networks.
