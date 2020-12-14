Global ad spend will grow by 5.6% to $620 billion in 2021: Report

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
The global ad spend will witness a jump of 5.6 per cent in 2021, according to a report by Zenith’s Advertising Expenditure Forecasts.
According to the report, the global ad spend will grow to $620 billion in 2021, “boosted by the favourable comparison with 2020, as well as the delayed Summer Olympics and UEFA Euro football tournament.”
Although the growth is a little behind than the estimated growth at 5.8 per cent forecast in July, it is a significant improvement considering the slump caused by the Covid-19 pandemic this year.
The global ad market is now forecast to shrink by 7.5 per cent to $587 billion across 2020, as per the report. In 2022, ad spend is predicted to increase by 5.2 per cent to reach $652 billion, an increase of $18 billion as compared to 2019.
“These forecasts assume that the global economy will start a sustained recovery as Covid-19 vaccines are introduced in 2021, and are subject to the wide uncertainty over how rapid this recovery will be,” Zenith said.
Global digital adspend, however, is expected to rise by 1.4 per cent in 2020. The share of digital ad spend in the total ad spend will increase to 52 per cent, up from 48 per cent in 2019.
“The pandemic has forced brands to step up their digital transformation as e-commerce has proved a vital tool for maintaining relationships with existing customers, mitigating the loss of in-store sales, and even finding new customers,” the report said.
As per the Euromonitor International forecasts, e-commerce sales will increase by 25 per cent in 2020 as brands increase spending on digital media to promote and drive traffic to their own e-commerce operations and to retailer partners.
The surge in e-commerce in 2020 has also fuelled the rapid growth in demand for retailer media. Retailer media is defined as “display or search ads that appear on retailer platforms and direct users to products available for purchase there.”
Advertisers spend $51 billion on retailer media in 2020, up by 46 per cent year-on-year from 2019 as per Zenith’s estimates.
“Retail platforms are powering their growth by putting pressure on brand margins. Their focus on bottom out price wars, and enhanced consumer experiences, benefit consumers while brands bear the cost,” said Ali Nehme, Global Chief Commerce Officer, Publicis Groupe.
“In this scenario, brands must flex their own power, by selecting retailer partners who offer demonstrable value through transparent data and measurement, as well as the ability to deliver the consumers who will drive much needed category growth,” Nehme added.
Zenith forecasts that digital advertising will contribute 58 per cent of the total global ad spend by 2023. “Adspend is forecast to bounce back to 2019 levels in 2021 in both the Asia Pacific and Central & Eastern Europe,” as per the report.
With the rapid technology adoption, the demand for ad-funded video on demand (AVOD) is expected to grow over the years.
“It will counter-balance the loss of audiences to SVOD (subscription video-on-demand) platforms and help fuel an average of 8.4 per cent annual growth in online video adspend between 2020 and 2023,” the report said.
“Now that it offers mass reach in key markets, it’s the right time for brands to invest in connected TV,” said Christian Lee, Global Managing Director at Zenith. “Brands should use connected TV for both branding and performance, exploiting its high ad recall and full targeting and tracking capabilities to drive awareness and sales conversions at the same time.”
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
You can vote ‘Yes’ and still demand that SEBI or the courts act on the results of investigations
Unsteady financials and stiff competition from much larger players don’t inspire confidence
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
A employee, working remotely since lockdown, can’t unsee the private lives of her colleagues on video calls
“It’s time!” says Muriel, as I get into her car. We’re both wearing masks. “For what?” I ask. “Aren’t we going ...
An ode to a friend who kept relationships and magic alive
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...