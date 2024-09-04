Who’s who of AI leaders and companies working in the space will gather in Hyderabad at the two-day Global AI Summit 2024 beginning September 5. The summit is being organised by the Telangana Government to make Hyderabad a global hub for AI.

Sal Khan from Khan Academy, Daniela Combe from IBM, Peter Diamandis from the XPRIZE Foundation and several other stakeholders will take part in the conference. Some of the topics for deliberations include the AI’s role in social good, regulatory challenges, and the future trajectory of AI across various sectors.

The summit, with the theme ‘Making AI Work for Everyone’, will focus on different verticals such as agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing and other sectors and shall showcase use cases.

The summit will have leadership sessions, fireside chats, high-profile panel discussions, and interactive sessions, with representatives from organisations such as the World Bank, WHO, and NVIDIA taking part in deliberations.

AI City

During the conference, the State Government would unveil its AI City project, which would come up on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

“The AI City will serve as a central hub for global tech giants and local talent to collaborate on transformative AI innovations,” D Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT and Industries of Govt of Telangana, said.

V Rajanna, President (Technology, Software and Services) of Tata Consultancy Services, said that Hyderabad was poised to ride the AI revgolution with a well-built ecosystem, which include engineering colleges, human resource training institutes, the industry and startups..

“The technological ecosystem in the city offers an ideal breeding ground for innovation, paired with strong government backup. The city houses a majority of the 150 engineering colleges in the State. It produces over 90,000 engineers every year. This steady stream of talent is crucial for driving AI innovation,” he said.

Quoting from the TCS’ AI for Business study, he said most organisations are looking at how to balance risk with opportunity as they move forward with their AI strategy.

AI Jobs

Stating that AI was going to create 12 million more jobs, he said, thousands of professionals were being trained in AI and related technologies in Hyderabad, through initiatives like the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) and Telangana State Innovation Cell. “The city is going to have a skills university. These programmes will ensure that the workforce is ready to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving job market. TCS centre in Hyderabad itself trained more than 67,000 associates in AI related technologies,” he said.

He also pointed to a collaborative business ecosystem which comprises Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM), Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH).

“The confluence of all the required elements makes Hyderabad the right place to begin shaping an AI-driven future and make AI work safely for everyone. The Telangana Global AI Summit 2024 provides a glimpse into this future and establishes the right context, content and connect for everyone to be part of this exciting journey,” said Rajanna, who was also former President – The IT & ITES Industry Association of AP (ITsAP) and former Chairman of CII Telangana.

