Global consumer spending on mobile apps estimated to reach $270 billion annually by 2025: Report

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Global consumer spending on mobile apps is estimated to reach $270 billion annually by 2025, according to a report by Sensor Tower.
“Global consumer spending on premium apps, in-app purchases, and subscriptions across Apple’s App Store and Google Play will reach $270 billion annually by 2025, nearly 2.5 times what consumers spent in 2020 as Covid-19 accelerated mobile trends,” Sensor Tower said.
Accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, consumer spending in mobile apps increased by 30 per cent year-over-year in 2020 to $111 billion. While YoY increase in spending is likely to return to pre-pandemic levels over the next five years, gross revenue on both app stores will continue to grow each year with a 19.5 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to reach $270 billion in 2025, as per the report.
As per Sensor Tower’s forecasting, the App Store will see a CAGR of 21 per cent through 2025 to reach $185 billion annually while consumer spending on Google Play is likely to see a 17 per cent CAGR, hitting $85 billion annually within the next five years.
Apart from spending, first-time downloads which achieved their highest growth since at least 2016 in 2020 are also projected to increase significantly. First-time downloads increased by 24 per cent YoY to 143 billion in 2020.
“Although the pace of installs will slow as markets begin recovering from the pandemic, both the App Store and Google Play will continue experiencing stable Y/Y growth,” it said.
Also read: Cybersecurity is vital to interconnected world
Global app installs across Apple and Google marketplaces will witness a 10 per cent CAGR, reaching 230 billion in 2025.
“Google Play will surpass the combined CAGR, growing 11.5 per cent to 187 billion, while the App Store will experience a CAGR of 4.6 per cent and reach 43 billion,” as per the report.
With the increased spending on non-gaming mobile apps, consumers spending on such apps is likely to overtake spending on mobile games.
Spending on mobile games was twice compared to that on non-game apps in 2020 on Apple’s App Store. However, this is likely to change in 2024 as per Sensor Tower forecasts. Spending on non-game apps will reach $86 billion compared to $73 billion in games. By 2025, non-game apps are forecasted to reach $107 billion while mobile games will reach $78 billion.
This will be driven by the success of the subscription model. Global consumer spending will be led by European countries.
“Four European countries exceeded $1 billion in consumer spending in 2020, a number that will nearly triple by 2025. Over the next five years, 11 European countries will pass that milestone and the region will collectively reach $42 billion,” as per the report.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...