Global PC shipments fall 12.6%, sharpest in 9 years: Gartner

Bengaluru

Global PC shipments totalled 72 million units in the second quarter of 2022, a 12.6 per cent decline from the second quarter of 2021, according to Gartner, Inc. This is the sharpest decline in nine years for the market.

The decline is due to geopolitical, economic and supply chain challenges impacting the regional markets. The top three vendors in the global market experienced a fall in shipments in the second quarter of 2022, but their ranking remained unchanged.

HP declining 27.5 per cent and Dell 5.2 per cent allowed the latter to move within the 0.3 percentage points of HP in market share. Apple was the only vendor to experience growth in the second quarter of 2022, driven by the popularity of the M1 device.

“The decline we saw in the first quarter of 2022 has accelerated in the second quarter, driven by the ongoing geopolitical instability, inflationary pressure on spending and a downturn in demand for Chromebooks,” said Mikako Kitagawa, Research Director at Gartner.

Major causes of delivery delays include component shortages and logistics disruptions. Enterprise buyers continued to experience longer PC delivery times than usual. However, the lead times began to improve by the end of the second quarter, partially because key cities in China reopened in the middle of the quarter, Kitagawa added.

Lenovo, ranked first, declined y-o-y, the third consecutive quarter of decline for the company. However, it grew 2 per cent in the worldwide desktop market because of its improved supply chain in EMEA. HP, ranked second, experienced a 27.5 per cent decline in Q2 due to a decrease in Chromebooks shipments.

Dell, ranked third, its shipments declined y-o-y for the first time since the third quarter of 2020. Shipments were down across all key regions, except Latin America, where Dell registered a 6.5 per cent growth. Despite overall decline in shipments, Dell’s market share increased 1 percentage point compared to a year ago.