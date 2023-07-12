Global PC shipments have plummeted by 16.6 per cent to settle at 59.7 million units in the second quarter of 2023. According to preliminary findings by research and consulting firm Gartner Inc, the PC market is showing initial signs of stabilisation, including sequential growth from the previous quarter, after seven consecutive quarters of year-over-year decline.

The top vendors in the worldwide PC market remained unchanged in the second quarter of 2023, with Lenovo leading with a market share of 24 per cent.

The company’s year-over-year shipments, however, declined again this quarter but grew sequentially. The Europe-West Asia-Africa and Asia-Pacific regions were challenging for Lenovo, but it had only moderate declines in Latin America and North America.

“The rate of decline in the PC market has slowed, indicating that shipment volumes may have reached their lowest point,” Mikako Kitagawa, Director Analyst at Gartner, said.

“There has been progress in reducing PC inventory after more than a year of issues, supported by a gradual increase in business PC demand. Gartner expects that PC inventory will normalise by the end of 2023, and PC demand will return to growth starting in 2024.”

HP shipments fell only slightly in the second quarter, ending a string of consecutive double-digit declines. Laptop shipments grew modestly but were offset by a decline in desktop shipments. The US laptop market was robust for HP, with double-digit year-over-year growth.

Dell exhibited its fifth consecutive quarter of decline, with shipments down across most key regions. Asia-Pacific was the most challenging market for Dell, where shipments decreased faster than the regional average. Dell did relatively well in the US desktop market, maintaining the top vendor position.

“PC component prices and availability have improved drastically, helping stabilise vendor profitability despite the pricing pressure to clear inventory,” said Kitagawa.

