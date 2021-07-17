Global refurbished smartphone market volumes grew 4 per cent in 2020: Report

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The global refurbished smartphone market has witnessed healthy growth across most regions in the second half (H2) of 2020, according to a report from Counterpoint Research.
This helped the market recover from the slump in the first half (H1) of 2020 with a modest 4 per cent increase in 2020 compared to 2019 volumes. Counterpoint expects a higher increase in 2021.
There was a sharp deceleration in H1 2020, primarily due to Covid-19. Due to this, the refurbished smartphone market saw a rise in demand and supply in H2 2020.
Senior Research Analyst Glen Cardoza said, “While there was limited supply of smartphones in the secondary market in the first half of 2020, there was a sharp increase in both demand and supply during the second half of 2020. When the markets opened, most refurb players saw a surge in resell volumes and trade-ins.”
According to Cardoza, there was a year on year (YoY) increase in volumes across all regions in H2 2020. While some markets like LATAM and Southeast Asia took time to recover, other regions like the US, Europe, India, and Africa bounced back and tried to increase supply and distribution-related activities.
Apple gained a significant share in the secondary market.
Research Director Jeff Fieldhack said, “There has been no slowdown in the appetite for Apple within the secondary market. In fact, over the past year, it has increased compared to its competitors.”
Apple’s share in the global market for new smartphones was over 13 per cent in H2 2020. Its share in the secondary market over the same period was over 44 per cent.
“In addition, Apple’s secondary market ASPs (average selling prices) are almost three times higher than the average of all its competitors. Even with the roll out of 5G by over 150 mobile operators in over 70 countries, the demand and ASPs for Apple’s refurbished LTE portfolio remain elevated. This is helping Apple grow its installed base as many of the Apple buyers in the secondary market are first-time buyers,” said Fieldhack.
In regions like Europe, the increase in demand is driven by additional trade-in offers and a focused approach on circular economy initiatives. In regions like India and Africa, a higher proportion of new businesses and improvements in domestic tech and repair capabilities are aiding the demand.
Cardoza added, “We expect more secondary market volumes to move to other areas such as Africa, Japan, India, and Europe. There are established secondary market companies, with new companies also moving into these regions. There is also an appetite for flagships from premium brands but at mid-tier pricing.”
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
Kanika Dhillon, the creator of fiesty heroines — ‘Manmarziyan’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’
A princely procession, a mysterious death — Sujata Massey’s third Perveen Mistry whodunnit has all the ...
The relationship between growing inequality and booming asset markets has never been this stark
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...