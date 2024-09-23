New-York based GlobalFoundries (GF), one of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers, has said that its Kolkata Power Centre will be crucial to its play in emerging technologies like Gallium Nitride (GaN), where the company intends to build on its leadership.

Significantly, US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have praised combined efforts to facilitate resilient, secure, and sustainable semiconductor supply chains including through GlobalFoundries’ creation of the GF Kolkata Power Centre in Kolkata.

In July, GlobalFoundries (GF) acquired Tagore Technology’s Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) portfolio, including its extensive IP portfolio and team of GaN engineers.

“We have designated this facility and team the Kolkata Power Center, which brings together teams and lab facilities from design all the way to application, under one roof. The center’s capabilities and successful record of end-to-end solutions, from product definition to end-customer support, that is helping GF accelerate the availability of GaN chips,” said a GF spokesperson.

“We are not making any new announcement. With the recent White House press release, U.S. and Indian government leaders are recognizing GF’s creation of the Kolkata Power Center, and our leadership in Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor technology and manufacturing,” the person said, adding

GlobalFoundries is not setting up a fab in India.

“As part of our global footprint strategy, we are exploring longer term, cross-border manufacturing, and technology partnerships on essential chips to better serve India’s growing semiconductor chip demand, that’s fueled by India’s exponential growth trajectory,” the spokesperson said.

“We continue to have a strong focus on India with a growing team in Bangalore where we support R&D, virtual fab operations, customer enablement along with other enabling services. In addition, we now also have our Kolkata Power Center that will be crucial to our play in emerging technologies like GaN where we intend to build on our leadership,” the person added.