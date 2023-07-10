GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group company, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sidero Ltd, an Ireland-based engineering services and cloud-native software development company with technology specialisation in the communications vertical.

This strategic acquisition aims to bolster GlobalLogic’s capabilities in the communications technology sector and expand its European presence in Ireland, said the company.

Sidero’s expertise in technologies such as Radio Access Networks (RAN), Self-Optimizing Networks (SON), Cloud, and Agile development practices are a complement to GlobalLogic’s deep engineering portfolio.

“We are thrilled to welcome the talented Sidero team into the GlobalLogic family” said Nitesh Banga, President and CEO of GlobalLogic. “Our deep roots in communications technology are a perfect complement to Sidero’s expertise and competencies. With our combined strengths, we will bring tremendous value to our mutual clients and further enhance our leadership in this and other highly dynamic verticals.”

Also read: Scaling up. GlobalLogic plans to amp business presence and look for acquisitions in India

Sidero’s design and engineering teams based in Athlone, Republic of Ireland and Newry, Northern Ireland, facilitate the creation of innovative solutions that will directly benefit GlobalLogic’s current and future clients, said the company.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Under the agreement, Sidero will continue to operate with its existing leadership and staff as a wholly-owned subsidiary of GlobalLogic. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approval and is expected to close in the second half of calendar 2023.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit