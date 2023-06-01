GlobalLogic, a digital product engineering services and software company, plans to make acquisitions in India and increase its business in the region by leveraging Hitachi’s customer base, post getting acquired, said Piyush Jha, MD & Head - India and APAC, GlobalLogic.

Jha told businessline, “Along with Hitachi, we certainly will be able to serve many new customers as it already has a big presence in India. We can tap into the verticals of energy, rail, manufacturing, and industrial, where Hitachi already has a strong established base.”

Hitachi acquired GlobalLogic for $9.6 million in 2021.

Consumer commerce, retail, education, technology, healthcare, life science, and BFSI are the industry verticals the company has been working with in India. Currently, India through its business presence or customer base contributes to about 10 per cent of the total revenue of the global Inc. The total revenue contribution inclusive of the work done out of its Indian centers is about 30-35 per cent, said Jha. He aims to increase the contribution to 45-50 per cent in the future.

Further expansion

GlobalLogic has a total workforce of 30,000 employees, of which 15,000 are based in India. It operates out of seven locations including Noida, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Nagpur, and Pune. “In India, we have a lot of focus on innovation and on digital skills. Most of the work on AI, ML, data, and user information transformation happens out of India,” Jha said.

The company is also interested in making acquisitions in India. Jha said that the company will be interested in acquiring companies that are doing interesting work in the areas of healthcare, MedTech, manufacturing, and auto embedding. In the recent past, it has made two acquisitions - Romania-based Fortech and Latin American firm Hexacta.

GlobalLogic also plans to expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. It is considering Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and locations in the Middle East for further expansion.