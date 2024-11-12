GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group company and a digital engineering solution provider, has opened a new delivery centre in Hyderabad. This centre marks the launch of the company’s fourth centre in the last nine months.

The centre, which currently employs 600 engineers, would have over 2,000 employees in the next three years.

“Our recruitment efforts will target talent with expertise in software engineering, data analytics, cloud computing, and other new-age technologies, particularly in GenAI,” Piyush Jha, Managing Director and Head of APAC at GlobalLogic, said.

The company plans to tap into the city’s vast engineering talent pool, focusing on new hires to support its growing operations. Additionally, following GlobalLogic’s recent acquisition of Mobiveil, a significant number of Mobiveil employees will also be stationed at this 38,000 sqft large centre.

“This centre will enhance the company’s core engineering capabilities and deliver advanced digital engineering solutions across sectors, including technology, healthcare, automotive, banking, and professional services,” a company executive said.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu formally inaugurated the centre.

“This new facility will drive job creation and cultivate talent, reinforcing Telangana’s leadership in high-impact sectors,” the Minister said.

“The new centre will enable us to expand our team, allowing us to meet the increasing demands of our global clients,” he said.

