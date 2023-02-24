Globesecure Technologies, a digital transformation company with focus on cyber security, has entered into a memorandum of understanding with existing shareholders to acquire 90 per cent in ProTechmanize Solutions for ₹92 crore.

The acquisition will be completed in 180 days.

The acquisition will enable Globesecure strengthen its position in the growing digital transformation as ProTechmanize Solutions also operates in cyber security, information technology solutions and services space.

Incorporated in 2018, ProTechmanize was promoted by professionals with a cumulative experience of over 200 years in the field of cyber security, Information Technology security and data centre operations.

Globesecure is a nationally recognised systems and technology integrator that offers design, integration, and technical services. It leads clients through technology and system changes in networking, security, performance, acceleration, monitoring, application delivery control and storage systems.

It has created a structure that supports customers with solution design, project implementation, training and technical support after the project is complete.

The acquisition will help the company have better synergy and strengthen its position in the cyber industry, it said.