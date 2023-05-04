Google is adding a blue checkmark to select senders’ names on Gmail to verify their identity, the company announced in a blog post. It noted, “In 2021, we introduced Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) in Gmail, a feature that requires senders to use strong authentication and verify their brand logo in order to display a brand logo as an avatar in emails.”

This comes when blue checkmarks have made headlines in recent times due to Twitter’s legacy accounts.

According to Google, the new blue checkmarks will appear next to companies that have adopted Gmail’s existing BIMI feature. The company claimed that the update would help users identify messages from legitimate senders against impersonators.

Users will see a blurb saying that the “sender of the email has verified that they own the Google domain and logo in the profile image.”

Gmail’s blue checkmarks

“Strong email authentication helps users and email security systems identify and stop spam, and also enables senders to leverage their brand trust. This increases confidence in email sources and gives readers an immersive experience, creating a better email ecosystem for everyone,” Google said.

Meanwhile, the tech giant recently began testing a new Play Store ad slot.

