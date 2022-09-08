hamburger

Info-tech

Gmail ditches text labels from navigation bar

Aneeka Chatterjee | Updated on: Sep 08, 2022
The logo for Google LLC is seen in the illustration

The logo for Google LLC is seen in the illustration | Photo Credit: ANDREW KELLY

A little more space for email previews

Google brought in Material You design last year, and since then it has been making changes to Gmail - dynamic color theme, navigation bar shrink. In a recent move, Google squeezed the navigation bar furthermore by omitting icon text labels.

The bottom navigation bar in android’s mail app Gmail allows users to switch between Gmail, Chats, Spaces, and Google Meet labelling each icon clearly. These icon labels seem to go away with the latest Gmail app update.

Gmail icon text label - before and after

Gmail icon text label - before and after

The latest ‘Material You’ designed by Google considers the text label in the Gmail navigation bar to be optional. In recent times, more people are inclined to use Gmail through side tabs.

As per reports, there’s still time for Google to roll out the feature globally in its mail app Gmail.’

Published on September 08, 2022
Google
Gmail
New launches
apps
