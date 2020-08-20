Gmail down? Google probing service disruption following user complaints

Google is investigating reports of issues with its mail service, Gmail, after receiving thousands of user complaints this morning.

Users in India and across the globe had reported issues with the service with many receiving error messages that read, “The server has encountered a temporary error and could not complete your request.”

Users were unable to attach and share files through Gmail. Some users also complained that they were unable to share files stored on cloud services such as Google Drive through Gmail.

Google updated its support page with the status of the issue being ‘Service Disruption.’

“We’re investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will provide more information shortly,” Google said.

Down Detector, a service that reports issues with such online platforms has received over 2,000 reports of issues with Gmail. According to Down Detector, 62 per cent users are facing issues with sending attachments while 26 per cent are facing issues with logging into the service.

“We are continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 8/20/20, 1:30 PM detailing when we expect to resolve the problem,” Google said in a status update on the issue.

Similar outage in March

Google had faced a similar outage back in March when services such as Gmail, Drive, YouTube, and other Google services were down for a few hours in some countries.

According to Down Detector, the outage has impacted Google’s services in India, Australia, Japan, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the US.

According to Google’s GSuite Status Dashboard, along with Gmail, other services such as Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Hangouts, Google Chat, Google Meet, Google Keep and Google Voice have also been impacted.

“Our team is continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 8/20/20, 1:51 PM with more information about this problem. Thank you for your patience. Gmail sending issues, Meet recording issues, Creating files issues in Drive, CSV user upload issues in Admin Console, Posting message issues in Google Chat,” Google said in an update.