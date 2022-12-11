A global outage of Gmail services affected millions of users, including those in India, on Saturday night. While Google did not disclose the reason for the disruption in services, the tech giant acknowledged that some users were unable to send or receive emails. The outage lasted for a few hours.

“The issue with Gmail is now fully mitigated. All the backlog of undelivered messages has been cleared, and mail services are back to normal,” Google Workspace said in an update.

A number of users took to Twitter and other social media platforms to express their frustration over the disruption in service, which made #gmaildown trend.

Not the first time

This is not the first time Google has faced an outage. In December 2020, Google’s services, including Gmail, YouTube, Google Docs, and others, faced a global outage. The company then blamed an “internal storage quota issue” for the same. In August this year, Google had to apologise for a software update issue that caused a major international outage

Rival tech platform Meta has also had its share of outages recently. Instagram experienced a global outage, and millions of users reported that their accounts had been suspended. The outage locked users out with the message “We suspended your account on October 31, 2022.” Days before, users could not access the WhatsApp servers and send and receive messages on the messaging platform.