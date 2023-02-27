Google has rolled out a new two-pane design for Gmail users on a foldable phone. The redesigned look is now available.

The tech giant has also launched the functionality on Google Meet, according to a Workspace Updates blog post. According to a 9to5Google report, the new layout is similar to what is already available on tablets like Galaxy Z Fold 4.

As per reports, the new two-pane layout will show a list of messages with a search bar on the left and a compose or an opened main on the right side of the screen.

Earlier in the month, Google announced features in Gmail that will allow admins to disable spam filters and hide warning banners for all users or a specific allowlist of senders. The tech giant, in December 2022, launched a beta of its client-side encryption for Gmail on the web, which would ensure sensitive data in email bodies and keep attachments unreadable.

