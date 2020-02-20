Gmail introduces 'Search Chips' to help users find specific emails

Google’s Gmail has rolled out a new feature called “Search Chips” to help users find specific emails within a crowded inbox. Google mentioned in its G Suite app blog that searching in Gmail could be “faster and more intuitive.”

Google wrote in its official blog that “We’re introducing search chips in Gmail, an easier way to sort and filter search results to find exactly what you’re looking for faster.”

Google further claims that with Search Chips, users can sift through Gmail swiftly without any irrelevant returns or use of search operators.

Google’s spokesperson wrote in the official blog: “With Search Chips, you can easily refine your search results and find what you are looking for faster, without needing to sort through irrelevant returns or search operators.”

How to get started?

Users can search a colleague’s name, for instance, and can further narrow down the results by selecting search chips like attachment type (text document, spreadsheet, PDF) or a specific timeframe. Users can also filter out certain results like calendar invites.

According to Google, this feature is available by default. When searching in Gmail, users can further refine their search by clicking on the search filter chips below the search box.

Earlier, users could look for specific emails their emails by creating a filter. The filter could be created by clicking the arrow to the right of the search bar and setting the required criteria.