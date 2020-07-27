GMRIT launches artificial intelligence lab in Andhra Pradesh

The GMR Institute of Technology (GMRIT) at Rajam, Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh has inaugurated an artificial intelligence laboratory set up to provide training and certification on AI applications development to its students and faculty through a new curriculum.

GM Rao, Chairman, GMR Group and GBS Raju, Business Chairman, GMR Airports e-inaugurated during the weekend.

The laboratory is equipped to offer specialised training in AI and related technologies to students of all branches of Engineering. The curriculum is tuned with the needs of the Jobs Landscape – 2020 of World Economic Forum (WEC). This AI laboratory is set up with High-Performance Computing facility with NVIDIA QUADRO RTX6000 workstations and P1000 desktops.

Raju said: “GMRIT has taken a significant step in establishing an exclusive laboratory to introduce its students to AI learning courses. AI has its footprints and application spread in all sectors. It is a moment of pride as we developed such an innovative training-based learning approach for students and teachers.”

Established in 1997, GMR Institute of Technology is accredited by NAAC with ‘A’ grade (2nd cycle) and all UG programs are accredited by NBA (Tier I) (3rd Cycle).