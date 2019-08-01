GoDaddy empowering entrepreneurs establish online presence

Office Buzz: Grooming the next GM
If creating an online identity seemed a difficult proposition for small business owners and those in the unorganised sector, thanks to social media, a good number of them seem to have managed to establish their presence via Facebook and Whatsapp.
“While this is a great tool, we tell them that their website should be their identity,” says Nikhil Arora, Vice-President and Managing Director, GoDaddy.
The company is focussed on empowering entrepreneurs around the world establish an online presence. It recently launched a site — a start-up bundled offering — to support this entrepreneurial ecosystem. “We have over the last one month (since the launch of the site) helped close to 10 million businesses come online. The focus is on tier-II and III cities, as we believe that the next set of 200 million customers will come from these towns,” Arora told BusinessLine.
The company provides such entrepreneurs affordable online tools and solutions to help them grow and prosper. Sharing some insights from the Global Entrepreneurship Survey 2019, he said “almost a third of the total Indian small businesses surveyed said they already have a website, 19 per cent said they plan to build a website soon as compared to only 16 per cent of their global counterparts. GoDaddy engaged Svanta, a research firm to conduct the survey between April and May 2019. Over 4,500 small business owners across 10 countries including India, Australia, Canada and the US participated in the survey.
The findings revealed that investment has been a major growth challenge for 42 per cent of Indian SMBs, followed by societal turbulence (35 per cent) and failure to keep pace with technological advancements (23 per cent). Twenty one per cent cited cyber attack as a potential challenge and 28 per cent said it cost them money to get it fixed.
Despite such challenges, 46 per cent had said that they expect their businesses to grow at least 50 per cent over the next three to five years. On the flipside, 22 per cent voiced uncertainty about the future and finding good workers.
